Recall the definition of work in physics: work is done on an object when a force causes a displacement of that object in the direction of the force. Mathematically, work \(W\) is given by \(W = F \cdot d \cdot \cos(\theta)\), where \(F\) is the magnitude of the force, \(d\) is the displacement, and \(\theta\) is the angle between the force and displacement vectors.