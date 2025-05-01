Recall the physics definition of work: Work is done on an object when a force causes a displacement of that object in the direction of the force. Mathematically, work \(W\) is given by \(W = \vec{F} \cdot \vec{d} = F d \cos{\theta}\), where \(F\) is the magnitude of the force, \(d\) is the displacement, and \(\theta\) is the angle between the force and displacement vectors.