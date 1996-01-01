35. Special Relativity
Special Vs. Galilean Relativity
Problem 36a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A newspaper delivery boy is riding his bicycle down the street at 5.0 m/s. He can throw a paper at a speed of 8.0 m/s. What is the paper's speed relative to the ground if he throws the paper (a) forward, (b) backward, and (c) to the side?
3
