Problem

Olive the astronaut is flying her spaceship back home to earth at 0.9c. Her spaceship has lights on it; one at the front of her ship, and one at the back of the ship. Olive notes that the two lights flash simultaneously. Are they simultaneous according to an Earth-based observer? If not, which one blinked first?

