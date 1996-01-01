Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Olive the astronaut is flying her spaceship back home to earth at . Her spaceship has lights on it; one at the front of her ship, and one at the back of the ship. Olive notes that the two lights flash simultaneously. Are they simultaneous according to an Earth-based observer? If not, which one blinked first?
A
The two lights flash simultaneously in the Earth’s reference frame.
B
The two lights do not flash simultaneously in the Earth’s reference frame; the front light flashes first.
C
There is not enough information to answer.
D
The two lights do not flash simultaneously in the Earth’s reference frame; the back light flashes first.