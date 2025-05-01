Multiple Choice
As a flashing red light falls into a black hole, how would its appearance change to a distant observer?
If the were to suddenly become a black hole without changing its , what would happen to 's orbit around the ?
If the Sun were compressed to its (Schwarzschild radius), what would happen to it?
Which of the following can actually escape from inside a black hole's event horizon?