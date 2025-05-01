A rocket moves in two dimensions with its velocity given by v = v x 0 + v y 0 , where v x 0 and v y 0 are the initial velocity components in the x and y directions, respectively. If the rocket's velocity components vary such that v x 0 ranges from 0 to 100 m/s and v y 0 ranges from 0 to 100 m/s, what are the corresponding minimum and maximum velocities that the rocket experiences?