Velocity in 2D Practice Problems
At t1 = 8.00 s, a football player in a field has velocity components vx = -3.0 m/s and vy = 1.6 m/s. The player's average acceleration has a magnitude 0.6 m/s2 at a direction 40° measured from the -x-axis toward the +y axis between t = 8.00 s and t = 15.0 s. Determine the player's x- and y-components of velocity at t2 = 15.00 s.
A watermelon is rolled horizontally off the top of a bridge with an initial speed of 8.0 m/s. The watermelon travels 12 m horizontally before hitting the ground. Determine the height of the bridge.
The pilot of a trainer plane wants to travel due east. A wind that is classified as "storm" by the weather station blows toward the north at a speed of 100 km/hr (approximately 62.1 mi/h). The airspeed of the plane (its speed in still air) is 300.0 km/h (about 186.4 mi/h). Calculate the speed of the trainer plane over the ground. Draw a vector diagram that will help you in solving the problem.