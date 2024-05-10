In free space (“vacuum”), where the net charge and current flow is zero, the speed of an EM wave is given by v = 1 √ε₀μ₀. If, instead, an EM wave travels in a nonconducting (“dielectric”) material with dielectric constant K, then v = 1 √Kε₀μ₀. For frequencies corresponding to the visible spectrum (near 5 x 10¹⁴ Hz), the dielectric constant of water is 1.77. Predict the speed of light in water and compare this value (as a percentage) with the speed of light in a vacuum.