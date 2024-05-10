32. Electromagnetic Waves
Problem 44.18
(III) Stars located in a certain cluster are assumed to be about the same distance from us. Two such stars have spectra that peak at λ₁ = 470nm and λ₂ = 720 nm, and the ratio of their apparent brightness is b₁/b₂ = 0.091. Estimate their relative sizes (give ratio of their diameters) using Wien’s law and the Stefan-Boltzmann equation, Eq. 19–17.
