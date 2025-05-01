A particle moves in the xy-plane such that its position as a function of time is given by x = 3 t and y = 4 ⁡ sin ( π t ) , where t is in seconds. A string is attached from the origin to the particle. At certain times, the string will be perfectly straight (i.e., the particle passes through the x-axis). Find the first time t 1 with t 1 > 0 when this is true.