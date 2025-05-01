Since the rod is uniform, the linear mass density \(\lambda\) is constant, and the center of mass coordinates \((\bar{x}, \bar{y})\) can be found using the formulas for continuous mass distributions: \(\displaystyle \bar{x} = \frac{1}{L} \int x \, dl\) \(\displaystyle \bar{y} = \frac{1}{L} \int y \, dl\) where \(L\) is the length of the semicircular rod and \(dl\) is an infinitesimal element of length along the rod.