A car moves along a curved path in the x y -plane, and its speed at five different points labeled a , b , c , d , and e is measured. If the car's speed at these points is as follows: at a : 10 m/s, at b : 15 m/s, at c : 12 m/s, at d : 8 m/s, and at e : 15 m/s, which of the following correctly ranks the car's speed from fastest to slowest at these points?