Recall Newton's Law of Gravity, which states that the gravitational force between two masses is given by the formula: \(F = \frac{G \times m_1 \times m_2}{r^2}\), where \(F\) is the gravitational force, \(G\) is the gravitational constant, \(m_1\) and \(m_2\) are the masses, and \(r\) is the distance between the centers of the two masses.