Textbook Question
A hunter aims directly at a target (on the same level) 38.0 m away. If the arrow leaves the bow at a speed of 21.3 m/s, by how much will it miss the target?
A hunter aims directly at a target (on the same level) 38.0 m away. If the arrow leaves the bow at a speed of 21.3 m/s, by how much will it miss the target?
