5. Projectile Motion
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A playground is located 3.5 m from the base of a cliff. This 3.5 m wide zone from the cliff's base is used by cheering spectators. A player at the top of the cliff launches a 4.50 N ball horizontally. What must be the minimum speed of the ball as it leaves the top of the cliff so that it misses the spectator area at the base of the cliff? The spectator area is 3.5 m wide and 12.0 m below the top of the cliff.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are having fun in a storey building. You drop a stone downward from the window and notice it reaches the ground in 3.2 s. You now launch a ball horizontally with an initial speed of 1.9 m/s. Ignoring air resistance, at what length, measured from the base of the storey does the ball hit the ground?