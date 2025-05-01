Multiple Choice
What is the best evidence for the existence of an extremely massive black hole at the center of the Milky Way?
12
views
What is the best evidence for the existence of an extremely massive black hole at the center of the Milky Way?
A black hole is most likely to form as the final stage of stellar evolution for which type of main-sequence star?
According to current scientific understanding, what is believed to have existed immediately before the ?
Which observation provides the strongest evidence that the star system Cygnus X-1 contains a black hole?