Which two components must a vector quantity have?
In a two-dimensional Cartesian coordinate system, what is the angle between the and components of a vector?
Which of the following best describes isplacement, given that it has both magnitude and direction?
Given a vector with magnitude making an angle with the x-axis, what is the x component of ?
Under what circumstances would a vector have components that are equal in magnitude?