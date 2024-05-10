13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia via Integration
7:48 minutes
Problem 10.98
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The density (mass per unit length) of a thin rod of length ℓ increases uniformly from λ₀ at one end to 3λ₀ at the other end. Determine the moment of inertia about an axis perpendicular to the rod through its geometric center.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
4
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos