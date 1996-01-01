31. Alternating Current
Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
5:55 minutes
Problem 32h
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A television channel is assigned the frequency range from 54 MHz to 60 MHz. A series RLC tuning circuit in a TV receiver resonates in the middle of this frequency range. The circuit uses a 16 pF capacitor. a. What is the value of the inductor?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Resonance in Series LRC Circuits with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos