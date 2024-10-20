(II) The frequency of the ac voltage source (peak voltage Vo) in an LRC circuit is tuned to the circuit’s resonant frequency f₀ = 1 / (2π√LC). (a) Show that the peak voltage across the capacitor is Vco = VoTo/ (2π τ), where To ( =1/fo) is the period of the resonant frequency and τ = RC is the time constant for charging the capacitor C through a resistor R. (b) Define β = To/ (2π τ) so that Vco = βVo. Then β is the “amplification” of the source voltage across the capacitor. If a particular LRC circuit contains a 2.0-nF capacitor and has a resonant frequency of 5.0 kHz, what value of R will yield β = 125?