Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
Next problem
10:02 minutes
Problem 6f
Textbook Question
b. A 4.0-cm-diameter, 55 g ball is shot horizontally into a tank of 40°C honey. How long will it take for the horizontal speed to decrease to 10% of its initial value?
Verified Solution
10m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
6:18m
Watch next
Master
Kinetic Friction Problems
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
12:20
Anderson Video - Sliding with Friction
Professor Anderson
104
08:26
Anderson Video - Friction and Cars
Professor Anderson
72
07:05
Friction & Newton's Laws Part 4 Sample Problem
Physicshelp Canada
99
06:18
Kinetic Friction Problems
Patrick Ford
1457
14
4
05:13
Friction & Newton's Laws Part 3 Sample Problem
Physicshelp Canada
122
04:04
Friction & Newton's Laws Part 1 Coefficient Intro
Physicshelp Canada
101
04:08
Frictional Forces: Static and Kinetic
Professor Dave Explains
79
10:02
Newton's 2nd Law (2 of 21) Calculate Acceleration with Friction, Net Force Horizontal
Step by Step Science
165
02:14
Kinetic Friction Equation
Jennifer Cash
212
03:51
Pushing Down on a Block with Friction
Patrick Ford
766
10
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.