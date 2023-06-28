So-called volcanic 'ash' is actually finely pulverized rock blown high into the atmosphere. A typical ash particle is a 50-micrometer-diameter piece of silica with a density of 2400 kg/m^3. (a) How long would it take this ash particle to fall from a height of 5.0 km in vacuum?
