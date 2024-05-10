A 68-kg water skier is being accelerated by a ski boat on a flat ('glassy') lake. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the skier's skis and the water surface is μₖ = 0.25 (Fig. 5–59).

<IMAGE>

(a) What is the skier's acceleration if the rope pulling the skier behind the boat applies a horizontal tension force of magnitude F_T = 240N to the skier (θ = 0°)?