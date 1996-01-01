7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
A 10 kg crate is placed on a horizontal conveyor belt. The materials are such that mu(s) = 0.5 and mu(k) = 0.3. (b) Draw a free-body diagram showing all the forces on the crate if the conveyer belt is speeding up.
