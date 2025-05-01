Multiple Choice
For an object in a vertical circle, given the radius of the circle, what is the minimum speed required for the object to maintain circular motion at the top of the circle?
Which statement correctly describes the force responsible for uniform circular motion?
In a uniform circular motion, which of the following statements about the direction of acceleration is correct?
In uniform circular motion, which force is commonly (but incorrectly) thought to push a vehicle away from the center of the road during a turn?
In uniform circular motion, which of the following vectors always point toward the center of the circle?