Multiple Choice
In uniform circular motion, two objects are in a circular orbit and remain equidistant from each other. What is the primary force that keeps them in this orbit?
271
views
Master Intro to Circular Motion with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Which statement correctly describes the force responsible for uniform circular motion?
In a uniform circular motion, which of the following statements about the direction of acceleration is correct?
An object is moving in uniform circular motion. What will happen to the object's motion if the force is suddenly removed?
In uniform circular motion, which of the following vectors always point toward the center of the circle?