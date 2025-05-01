Set up the equilibrium condition for moments about point A. The sum of the moments about A must be zero to prevent rotation. Taking counterclockwise moments as positive, the moment due to the beam's weight is \(mg \times \frac{L}{2}\) clockwise (negative), and the moment due to force F is \(F \times L\) clockwise (negative). The reaction force at A produces no moment about A since it acts at the pivot.