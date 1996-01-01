Forces & Kinematics Practice Problems

A crash test dummy equipped with a force sensor is used to measure the impact force on a passenger during a frontal collision. The 55.00-kg dummy is buckled up with a seat belt. The car, initially moving at a speed of 60.00 km/h, collided with a thick wall. The airbag is deployed, and the combination seat belt airbag brings the dummy to rest at a distance of 125.0 cm. Determine the impact force on the dummy from the airbag as measured by the force sensor.