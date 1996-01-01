Forces & Kinematics Practice Problems
A crash test dummy equipped with a force sensor is used to measure the impact force on a passenger during a frontal collision. The 55.00-kg dummy is buckled up with a seat belt. The car, initially moving at a speed of 60.00 km/h, collided with a thick wall. The airbag is deployed, and the combination seat belt airbag brings the dummy to rest at a distance of 125.0 cm. Determine the impact force on the dummy from the airbag as measured by the force sensor.
An athlete performing physical exercise squats then jumps vertically up attaining a maximum height of approximately 68 cm. However, the athlete's body above the knees typically rises approximately 55 cm above the ground. For the sake of simplification in the calculations, while yielding a plausible result, we shall assume that the whole body rises 68 cm. What launch speed when leaving the ground enables her to attain a height of 68 cm?