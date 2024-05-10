24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Problem 21.38
(II) Draw, approximately, the electric field lines emanating from a uniformly charged straight wire whose length ℓ is not great. The spacing between lines near the wire should be much less than ℓ . [Hint: Also consider points very far from the wire up to 4ℓ .]
