24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field Lines
Problem 24.1
Textbook Question
FIGURE EX24.1 shows two cross sections of two infinitely long coaxial cylinders. The inner cylinder has a positive charge, the outer cylinder has an equal negative charge. Draw this figure on your paper, then draw electric field vectors showing the shape of the electric field. <IMAGE>
