A car's motion is represented by the following velocity-time graph: from t = 0 s to t = 2 s , velocity increases linearly from 0 m / s to 10 m / s ; from t = 2 s to t = 5 s , velocity remains at 10 m / s ; from t = 5 s to t = 7 s , velocity decreases linearly to 0 m / s . During which segment(s) is the velocity constant?