Multiple Choice
Determine the angle between the direction of vector A = 3.00i + 1.00j and vector B = -3.00i + 3.00j.
Given two vectors in a plane, how many distinct combinations (regardless of magnitude or direction) can sum to produce an arbitrary third vector?
Given two vectors and with components and , what are the components of the vector ?
Given two vectors and with components and , what is the single vector that represents when added by components?
If two velocity vectors are added using the component method, which of the following correctly describes how to find the magnitude of the resultant velocity vector given their components , , , and ?