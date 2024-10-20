To find the magnitude of vector A, use the Pythagorean theorem. The magnitude is given by the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msqrt><msup><mi>A</mi><mi>x</mi></msup><mo>+</mo><msup><mi>A</mi><mi>y</mi></msup></msqrt></math>. Substitute Ax = 3 units and Ay = 4 units into the formula.