Conclude that gravitational potential energy is the correct type of stored energy in the context of gravitational fields. It is the energy an object possesses due to its position relative to a source of gravitational force, typically calculated using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>U</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>m</mi><mi>g</mi><mi>h</mi></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>m</mi></math> is mass, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>g</mi></math> is the acceleration due to gravity, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>h</mi></math> is the height above a reference point.