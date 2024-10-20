Recall that kinetic energy is related to the motion of an object, not its position, and is given by the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>K</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mn>2</mn></mfrac><mi>m</mi><msup><mi>v</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>m</mi></math> is mass and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>v</mi></math> is velocity.