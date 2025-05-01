Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Topic: Intro to Current. Two cylindrical copper wires have the same length but different diameters. Wire A has diameter and Wire B has diameter , with . If the same potential difference is applied across each wire, which wire can carry the higher current?
A
Both carry the same current because the material is copper in both cases.
B
Wire B, because its larger cross-sectional area gives a smaller resistance and thus a larger current .
C
Neither; current depends only on length , not on diameter.
D
Wire A, because a smaller diameter increases the electric field and therefore increases current.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key variables: both wires have the same length \( L \), different diameters \( d_A \) and \( d_B \) with \( d_B > d_A \), and the same potential difference \( V \) applied across them.
Recall the formula for the resistance of a cylindrical wire: \( R = \frac{\rho L}{A} \), where \( \rho \) is the resistivity of the material (same for both wires since both are copper), \( L \) is the length, and \( A \) is the cross-sectional area.
Express the cross-sectional area \( A \) of each wire in terms of its diameter: \( A = \pi \left( \frac{d}{2} \right)^2 = \frac{\pi d^2}{4} \). Since \( d_B > d_A \), wire B has a larger cross-sectional area.
Use Ohm's law to relate current \( I \), voltage \( V \), and resistance \( R \): \( I = \frac{V}{R} \). A smaller resistance means a larger current for the same voltage.
Combine these insights: wire B has a larger cross-sectional area, so its resistance \( R_B \) is smaller than \( R_A \), leading to a larger current \( I_B \) compared to \( I_A \) when the same voltage \( V \) is applied.
Watch next
Master Intro to Current with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford