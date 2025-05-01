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Multiple Choice
In an introductory discussion of electric current, two common sources of electric current are generators and which of the following?
A
Insulators such as rubber
B
Resistors creating current without a voltage source
C
Batteries (electrochemical cells)
D
Capacitors acting as steady current sources indefinitely
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of electric current: Electric current is the flow of electric charge, typically carried by moving electrons in a conductor.
Identify common sources of electric current: Generators convert mechanical energy into electrical energy, producing current, while batteries (electrochemical cells) convert chemical energy into electrical energy, providing a steady current.
Analyze the options given: Insulators like rubber do not conduct electricity and thus cannot be sources of current; resistors do not create current but rather limit it; capacitors store and release charge but do not provide a steady current indefinitely.
Conclude that the two common sources of electric current discussed in introductory physics are generators and batteries (electrochemical cells).
Remember that batteries provide a voltage source that drives current through a circuit by chemical reactions inside the cell.
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