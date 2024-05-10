33. Geometric Optics
A simple and relatively inexpensive microscope eyepiece is the Ramsden eyepiece shown in FIGURE P35.40. Two plano-convex lenses have their curved surfaces facing each other, which a more advanced analysis shows is the orientation that minimizes spherical aberration. That same analysis finds that chromatic aberration is minimized with lens spacing L = 1/2 (f₁ + f₂). Your task is to design a 10x Ramsden eyepiece in which the first lens has a focal length of 30 mm. What are (a) the focal length and (b) the spacing of the second lens?
