33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
Problem 35e
The lens shown in FIGURE CP35.49 is called an achromatic doublet, meaning that it has no chromatic aberration. The left side is flat, and all other surfaces have radii of curvature R. b. Because of dispersion, either lens alone would focus red rays and blue rays at different points. Define ∆n₁ and ∆n₂ as n₆ₗᵤₑ - nᵣₑₔ for the two lenses. What value of the ratio ∆n₁ / ∆n₂ makes f₆ₗᵤₑ = fᵣₑₔ for the two-lens system? That is, the two-lens system does not exhibit chromatic aberration.
