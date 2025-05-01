Recall Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation, which states that the gravitational force (weight) on an object is given by the formula: \(F = \frac{G m M}{r^{2}}\), where \(F\) is the gravitational force, \(G\) is the gravitational constant, \(m\) is the mass of the object, \(M\) is the mass of the celestial body, and \(r\) is the distance from the center of the celestial body to the object.