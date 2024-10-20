Understand the concept of gravitational potential energy: It is the energy stored in an object due to its position in a gravitational field, typically related to its height above the ground. The formula for gravitational potential energy is given by <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>U</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>m</mi><mi>g</mi><mi>h</mi></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>m</mi></math> is the mass, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>g</mi></math> is the acceleration due to gravity, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>h</mi></math> is the height.