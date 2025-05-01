Multiple Choice
In the context of linear motion, how does the impulse delivered to an object relate to its change in momentum?
42
views
Master Impulse & Impulse-Momentum Theorem with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In the context of linear motion, how does the impulse delivered to an object relate to its change in momentum?
You throw a 100-g ball with 30m/s. If the ball is in your hand for 0.2s during the throw, a) calculate the impulse
you deliver to it. b) Calculate the average Force that you exert on the ball.
You catch a 0.6 kg ball initially moving with 10 m/s. Calculate the impulse delivered to the ball during the catch.