Intro to Impulse Practice Problems

A rocket scientist is developing a rocket to be launched vertically from the surface of the earth. The rocket will have a total mass of 275,000 kg. This mass includes 175,000 kg of fuel. The rocket engine generates 3.5 × 106 N of thrust and consumes all of the fuel in 340 seconds at a constant rate. Consider that all the fuel has been consumed. What would be (i) the speed of the rocket during the vertical takeoff and (ii) the speed of the rocket if it were launched in a region of space where the effect of gravitation is negligible?