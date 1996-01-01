Multiple Choice

In a particle accelerator, a neutron is traveling at a speed of 0.7 c, as measured by you in a laboratory. This neutron decays (becoming a proton), ejecting an electron. If you measure the electron's speed to be 0.5 c, traveling in the same direction as the neutron, what was the relative speed between the electron and neutron when the neutron decayed? Was the electron ejected forward or backwards relative to the neutron's motion, as 'seen' by the neutron?