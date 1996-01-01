Lorentz Transformations Practice Problems
Consider an "Event X," which is observed in reference frame P with spacetime coordinates (x, t) = (1500 m, 3.5 μs). Calculate the spacetime coordinates (a) of Event X in reference frame P' as it moves at a velocity of 0.90c along the positive x-axis and (b) in reference frame P'' as it moves at a velocity of 0.90c along the negative x-axis.
In a controlled experiment, a particle is launched to the left at a velocity of 0.70c. At the same time, a different particle moves to the right at a speed of 0.50c. What is the speed of the first particle, as a fraction of the speed of light (c), relative to the second particle?
As measured by observers on Earth, two stars, A and B, undergo supernovae. First, star A explodes, and 2.0 years later, a second explosion is detected from star B. A distance of 5.0 ly separates the two stars. Assume the explosion of A occurs at XA=0 and tA=0. Two scientific spacecraft (SC1 and SC2) are traveling from A to B at a constant velocity of 0.25c and 0.40c. When star A explodes, SC1 and SC2, positioned at the origin of their respective reference frames, coincidentally pass by A. Determine the time difference between the two explosions detected by the SC1 and SC2 crews.
While discovering Venus, two spaceships, A and B, move closer to each other. A has a speed of 0.60c, and B has a speed of 0.70c with respect to Venus' reference frame. Determine the speed of A relative to B. Write your answer in terms of c.
A radio emitter broadcasts a signal at a frequency of 1200 kHz. Determine the minimum bandwidth required for transmitting a pulse consisting of 150 oscillations of this radio signal.
A proton moves along the x-axis at a velocity that is estimated to be between 1.0 × 10 1 m/s and 5.0 × 10 1 m/s. Find the minimum uncertainty in position Δx for the proton. Provide your answer in nm, rounded to one significant figure.
An inertial reference frame moves at u = -0.400c in the negative x-direction (to the left) relative to a stationary frame. A detector on the inertial frame measures the speed of a moving space object to be v' to the left of the detector. Determine the speed v of the moving space object measured relative to the stationary frame when i) v' = -0.300c, ii) v' = -0.700c, and iii) v' = -0.770c
A race of spaceships is conducted by scientists on earth. Spaceship A takes off first at 0.400c relative to the earth. Spaceship B takes off a while later at 0.720c, measured relative to the earth and in the same direction as spaceship A. i) If spaceship B should catch up with spaceship A, what is the direction (toward or away from) of spaceship A velocity relative to spaceship B. ii) Determine the velocity magnitude of spaceship A measured by a pilot in spaceship B.
A tiny mass splits into two pieces with sufficient energy to move at speeds near the speed of light. The pieces take off in opposite directions. The speed of the particles relative to each other is 0.999c. An observer at rest on earth determines one piece to be moving at 0.800c. Find the speed of the other particle as determined by the observer.
Consider two reference frames S and S' aligned in the standard orientation, with the motion taking place parallel to the horizontal axis (the x- and x'-axes). Times t = 0 and t' = 0 are defined as the instants when the origins of S and S' coincide. Establish the velocity transformation equation for uz and u'z.
In an inertial reference frame S, a spacecraft X of mass 10M is stationary. Without any external influence, the spacecraft undergoes a spontaneous fission event, splitting into two fragments: spacecraft Y, with mass 2M, is propelled to the right with a velocity of 0.6c relative to S, while Spacecraft Z, with mass 8M, is driven to the left with a velocity of 0.15c relative to S to ensure the conservation of momentum. An observer is situated in another inertial frame S', which is moving rightward with a speed of 0.3c relative to the original reference frame S. Using the Lorentz velocity transformation, determine the velocities and the Newtonian momenta of Y and Z in reference frame S'.