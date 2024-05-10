19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
2:49 minutes
Problem 13.100
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
During each heartbeat, approximately 70 cm³ of blood is pushed from the heart at an average pressure of 105 mm-Hg. Calculate the power output of the heart, in watts, assuming 70 beats per minute.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
22
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 17 videos