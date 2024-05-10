19. Fluid Mechanics
(II) At depths of 2000 m in the sea, the pressure is about 200 times atmospheric pressure (1 atm = 1.0 x 10⁵ N/m²). By what percentage does the interior space of an iron bathysphere’s volume change at this depth?
