BIO In intravenous feeding, a needle is inserted in a vein in the patient’s arm and a tube leads from the needle to a reservoir of fluid (density 1050 kg/m^3) located at height h above the arm. The top of the reservoir is open to the air. If the gauge pressure inside the vein is 5980 Pa, what is the minimum value of h that allows fluid to enter the vein? Assume the needle diameter is large enough that you can ignore the viscosity of the liquid.
