Physics19. Fluid MechanicsIntro to Pressure
21:47 minutes
Problem 14b
It's possible to use the ideal-gas law to show that the density of the earth's atmosphere decreases exponentially with height. That is, p = p₀ exp (─z/z₀), where z is the height above sea level, p₀ is the density at sea level (you can use the Table 14.1 value), and z₀ is called the scale height of the atmosphere. (b) What is the density of the air in Denver, at an elevation of 1600 m? What percent of sea-level density is this?

21m
17:4m

