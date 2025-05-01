Three forces act on a rigid body at different points. If force F 1 of magnitude 10 N acts at a distance 2 m from point A perpendicular to the position vector, force F 2 of magnitude 8 N acts at a distance 3 m from point A at an angle of 30 ° to the position vector, and force F 3 of magnitude 5 N acts at a distance 4 m from point A parallel to the position vector, which of the following gives the correct magnitudes of the moments (torques) of each force about point A?